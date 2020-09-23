WHS homecoming dance postponed

The Washington High School (WHS) homecoming dance has been postponed to a later date in the school year, following a vote by the WHS student body.

“Due to the current event limitations set by the Governor’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Education, the traditional homecoming dance cannot be held in its current form. After consulting with student leaders and advisors, options were presented to the junior and senior classes, upon which they elected in a solid majority to postpone the dance to a later date in the school year,” said Trevor Patton, Washington Court House City Schools’ director of marketing and communications.

The traditional naming of a homecoming court, king and queen will take place as planned this Friday at the beginning of the home Blue Lion football game against McClain. The introduction of the 2020 Homecoming Court can be watched live on the district’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WCHCS, at the beginning of the broadcast of the Blue Lion football game against the McClain Tigers.

In addition to the homecoming dance, the homecoming parade, powder-puff game, and Blue Lion Alumni Band will not take place this fall as well.

“While we’ll certainly miss celebrating our heritage and community in the many homecoming traditions, we look forward to offering our students a fun and safe celebration later in the year. Please stay tuned to our communication pages for more information as it becomes available,” said Patton.

Court, king & queen will still be named at Friday football game