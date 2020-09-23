Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 23

Frank L. Jones II, 49, Scarbro, West Virginia, unlawful restraint, OVI, OVI high test.

Sept. 22

Angel A. Coulter, 43, 1254 Rawling St., resisting (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Jason Butler, 45, 840 Willard St., driving under suspension, stop sign violation, leaving the scene.

Dawn L. Harper, 52, 319 Forest St., non-compliance suspension.

Jeffery J. Dunaway, 30, 17C Wagner Court, trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Randall L. Robinson, 36, 514 Peabody Ave., bench warrant – Highland County.

Sept. 21

Logan M. Edwards, 56, 121 W. Market St., speed, non-compliance suspension.