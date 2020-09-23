Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 22

Criminal Trespass: At 5:50 p.m., Jean Lemke reported a criminal trespassing complaint. She advised that the juvenile neighbor boys threw a football which ended up in her yard. The boys trespassed on her yard to retrieve the football. This is an ongoing issue between neighbors and a report was completed.

Assault: At 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Officers made contract with a woman who advised that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Matthew Haycock, who departed prior to officers’ arrival. An assault report was completed and charges were filed.

Criminal Trespass: At 9:25 p.m., officers responded to Washington Court Apartments in reference to a drug complaint. While investigating the complaint, officers were advised that Jeffery Dunaway was in an apartment that he had been banned from. Dunaway was located hiding in an apartment, at which time he was arrested and charged.