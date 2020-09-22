Scarecrow 5K well-attended

The 2020 annual Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run was held over the weekend and had 96 participants, according to United Way Director Debbie Bryant.

The event is hosted by the United Way, and this year is the fifth overall. Unlike previous years, as the Scarecrow Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19, the event was held in the parking lot of Family Farm and Home. The course then went through Storybrook in Washington Court House and back to the parking lot.

“Even though we had to change the course, people are complimenting us on the course and saying it was fun,” said Bryant. “Residents in Storybrook made signs and were cheering them on.”

According to Bryant, all participants received a finisher’s medal, a t-shirt and a swag bag.

Officials explained the medals were unwrapped by the same individuals who assembled the swag bags. Those individuals were students in the Cross Categorical class at Miami Trace High School. Their teachers are Rebbekah Milstead and Robin Hart.

Awards were also given to those who finished first, second and third place for both females and males.

The top male racers were:

-Jared Persinger from Washington Court House, first place with a time of 16:04.6

-Zach Pollock from Columbus, second place with a time of 16:50.6

-Scott Davies from Logan, third place with a time of 18:27.5

The top female racers were:

-Emma Newsom from Jackson, first place with a time of 22:33.2

-Lauren Farrens from Washington Court House, second place with a time of 23:08.6

-Makayla Sellers from Washington Court House, third place with a time of 23:10.4

Helping to keep track of participants and their times were Tristate Event Manager Sam Click and Tristate Assistant Event Manager Evan Miller.

According to Click and Miller, they both attend Marshall University in West Virginia and had a two-hour drive to help out with the 5K, although Click noted he has a local tie as his girlfriend, also a Marshall University student, is from Washington Court House.

“It’s awesome you guys were able to have it and get out there and run,” said Click.

Click further explained that there have not been as many races as usual so far this year. The Scarecrow 5K was the first event he had gotten to work since March.

Leader boards and times of participants can be found on the Tristate website at www.tristateracer.com/resultsdb.php?race_id=6336.

The funds raised through the event will be staying within the county, according to United Way officials.

“We were so blessed with sunny weather. It was chilly but runners probably got warm as they ran. We cannot compare it to last year, because last year was pouring down rain,” said Bryant. “For being 2020 and the year of COVID, I couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout and the participation.”

The top three female participants in this year’s annual Scarecrow 5K were (left-to-right) MaKayla Sellers in third place, Lauren Farrens in second place and Emma Newsom in first place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200921_152438.jpg The top three female participants in this year’s annual Scarecrow 5K were (left-to-right) MaKayla Sellers in third place, Lauren Farrens in second place and Emma Newsom in first place. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The top three male participants in this year’s annual Scarecrow 5K were (left-to-right) Scott Davies in third place, Jared Persinger in first place and Zach Pollock in second place. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200921_152353.jpg The top three male participants in this year’s annual Scarecrow 5K were (left-to-right) Scott Davies in third place, Jared Persinger in first place and Zach Pollock in second place. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Tristate employees once again assisted with this year’s event. Pictured (left-to-right) are Tristate Event Manager Sam Click, United Way Director Debbie Bryant and Tristate Assistant Event Manager Evan Miller. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200921_152118.jpg Tristate employees once again assisted with this year’s event. Pictured (left-to-right) are Tristate Event Manager Sam Click, United Way Director Debbie Bryant and Tristate Assistant Event Manager Evan Miller. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Assisting in handing out medals was United Way board member and employee of the Record-Herald, Kathy Patterson, along with her daughter, Sara. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200921_152256.jpg Assisting in handing out medals was United Way board member and employee of the Record-Herald, Kathy Patterson, along with her daughter, Sara. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos Registration for the event started at 8 a.m. while the 5K began at 9 a.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200919_085013.jpg Registration for the event started at 8 a.m. while the 5K began at 9 a.m. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos This year’s United Way annual Scarecrow 5K was held over the weekend and had 96 participants. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200919_090030.jpg This year’s United Way annual Scarecrow 5K was held over the weekend and had 96 participants. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The course started in the parking lot of Family Farm and Home then wrapped through Storybrook and back to the parking lot. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200919_090136.jpg The course started in the parking lot of Family Farm and Home then wrapped through Storybrook and back to the parking lot. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos The Scarecrow 5K included participants of all ages. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_20200921_152624.jpg The Scarecrow 5K included participants of all ages. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photos

