Fayette Co. Republican Women’s Club hosts legacy reception

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club recently hosted its first event, the Legacy Reception. It was held in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Right to Vote.

With over 100 attendees, the Fayette County Veteran’s Honor Guard opened the evening with the presentation of the American flag and Judge Vic Pontious gave the invocation.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose spoke on the importance of the Republican women now and those of the Suffrage Movement. The secretary made reference to a newly-published children’s book titled “Camille Can Vote.” The author of the book is Mary Morgan Ketchel with her Mother Senator Marsha Blackburn.

FCRWC members wore yellow roses in remembrance of the Suffrage Movement supporters of that historic day, Aug. 18, 1920. Two issues of the book are to be donated to the public library, one in Jeffersonville and the other in Washington Court House by the FCRWC.

The club was very proud to introduce keynote speaker Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy who gave an informative history of the Suffrage Movement. She included the names of the brave women of that era that played a vital role in the formation, dedication and hard work to push for the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution on that historic day, Aug. 18, 1920, giving women the right to vote.

Pastor Joy Stanforth gave the benediction and Wendy Hawk closed the event with her beautiful rendition of “AMERICA.”

The host committee for the event was Congressman Steve Stivers, Congressman Mike Turner, Senator Bob and Lisa Peterson, Representative Gary Scherer, candidate for Ohio House Mark Johnson and candidate for Court of Appeals Matthew Byrne.

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club meets the first Monday of each month, 6 p.m. at 143 N. Main St. in Washington Court House. All are welcome.

Courtesy photo