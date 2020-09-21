Dayton Ave. home damaged in fire

A home on Dayton Avenue was severely damaged and no injures were reported Friday night during a blaze that required the work of three fire departments to extinguish.

According to a Washington Fire Department (WFD) report, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, a structure fire was reported at 741 Dayton Ave. in Washington Court House. The WFD confirmed Monday that two adults were home at the time of the fire and both had evacuated by the time they arrived on scene within about three minutes of the initial report.

“On arrival (fire department) found flames coming through the roof of the structure,” the report said. “A large diameter hose was set up on the exterior of the structure while a quick search was conducted. Interior operations were then set up on the second floor with little headway being made.”

It was at this point the WFD contacted both the Bloomingburg Paint Marion (BPM) and Concord Green fire departments for mutual aide and began pulling the ceiling and fire down.

“The majority of the roof burnt and the remaining material collapsed into the second floor,” the report said. “Investigation found the fire started in the attic above an office space from an electrical overload.”

WFD Chief Tim Downing said on Monday that WFD Capt. Larry McGarvey handled the situation well and really appreciated the team effort from Fayette County’s first responders.

“Thanks to the men for doing a fantastic job responding to the situation,” Downing said. “Not only did we have BPM and Concord Green help, but the Fayette County EMS looked after some of the firefighters during the incident, and Box 65 was also on hand to assist the firefighters as well as the Washington Police Department. I am always impressed with our first responders being able to work so well together in the community. I am very proud of them and appreciative of their work. Between the firefighters, EMS, law enforcement and volunteers, they were able to get the fire extinguished.”

The fire took nearly three hours to control and the last units cleared the scene at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The information in this article was provided by the Washington Fire Department.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The damage to the home at 741 Dayton Ave. was extensive with the roof collapsing and burns across various sides of the house. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_IMG_20200921_124615065.jpg The damage to the home at 741 Dayton Ave. was extensive with the roof collapsing and burns across various sides of the house. Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo The Washington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Friday night at 741 Dayton Ave. in Washington Court House. The various departments on the scene were fighting the fire until about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and crews remained on the scene until 4:30 a.m. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Horizontal.jpg The Washington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Friday night at 741 Dayton Ave. in Washington Court House. The various departments on the scene were fighting the fire until about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and crews remained on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Photo courtesy of Kellee Bonnell