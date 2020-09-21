Man killed in one-vehicle crash

A 38-year-old man died Sunday morning from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident on the US 35 eastbound exit to Palmer Road.

At 5:27 a.m. Friday, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies were dispatched to the scene. A 2017 GMC Savana Box Van, driven by Donald Francis, of Oregonia, Ohio, had been heading eastbound on the exit ramp when Francis reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, the vehicle failed to stop for the stop sign at Palmer Road, swerved to the right, and entered into the ditch at the intersection of Palmer Road and the US 35 eastbound on-ramp.

The vehicle continued into the ditch, struck the embankment, rotated clockwise and overturned onto its side, Stanforth said.

Deputies found Francis trapped in the vehicle, and deputies and fire personnel extricated him from the vehicle. Once removed, his care was turned over to Fayette County EMS members. He was pronounced deceased following arrival at Fayette County Memorial Hospital.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. The responding agencies included: Fayette County EMS, Washington Court House Fire Department, Sheriff’s Rescue, Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement Unit, and Parrish Towing. MedFlight responded to Fayette County ER where they also assisted in life-saving efforts, however, Francis was pronounced deceased before transport could be completed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.

Accident occurred Sunday at US 35 exit to Palmer Road