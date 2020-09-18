MT bus, Rumpke truck involved in accident

A Miami Trace Local Schools secondary bus and a Rumpke truck were involved in an accident Friday morning at the intersection of State Route 41 and Prairie Road with no reported injuries.

A secondary bus, according to Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser, is a bus that carries middle and high school students. The truck involved in the accident was a public utility vehicle owned by Rumpke Transportation Co. LLC.

At the time of the accident, according to a report from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the school bus had 24 total occupants.

According to Pittser, all students on the bus were safely transported to the Miami Trace campus, were evaluated by the middle school nurse, and had guardians contacted.

According to the report, the youngest age of students on the bus was 11 while the oldest age of students was 16. There were no apparent injuries.

“It was not the fault of our driver,” said Pittser.

According to the FCSO report, the bus, driven by Tonya Camp of Washington C.H., was traveling on State Route 41 in Union Township when the Rumpke vehicle, driven by Jared Bailey of Portsmouth, turned right at an intersection from Prairie Road to State Route 41, failing to yield. Both vehicles struck one another.

Minor damage was reported for both vehicles, and there were no apparent injuries to either driver.

