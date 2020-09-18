Farm Science Review goes virtual

Nearly 200 sessions will be offered at Ohio State University’s 58th Farm Science Review, which will be held virtually for the first time, and will include many agricultural topics over a three-day event Sept. 22-24.

According to a press release from the event sponsor, the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), viewing the sessions is free, but those who wish to access all of the presentations will need to register a name and email address.

Among the sessions, several highlights include:

“Land-Grant Cornerstone Conversation,” where Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, CFAES dean and vice president for agricultural administration Cathann Kress, Senator Rob Portman and others will discuss the future of agriculture research technology. This topic will be discussed on Sept. 22 at noon and those who wish to register can at go.osu.edu/Bw7R.

“Farm Animals and COVID-19: Should You Be Worried?” This event — which will be held Sept. 22 from 11:40 a.m. to noon and again on both Sept. 23 and 24 from 1:20 to 1:40 p.m. — will be a discussion by assistant professor of veterinary preventive medicine Scott Kenney over the risk of animals catching or spreading COVID-19. The discussion will be one of 42 “Ask the Expert” sessions available this year. The full schedule is available at fsr.osu.edu.

“Conservation Education” includes 19 virtual sessions on topics related to, “…wildlife and aquatics, forages and grazing, and woodland education,” such as “Forest Farming Wild-Simulated Ginseng,” “A Spotted Laternfly Update Heaven vs. Sumac: How to Tell the Difference,” “Improving Soil Health to Adapt to Climate Change,” and, “Things to Consider before Selling your Timber.”

According to Farm Science Review organizers, “No farm show is complete without a discussion (or two) about the weather. CFAES climate specialist Aaron Wilson will discuss ‘Weather is Always on My Mind’ from noon-12:20 p.m. on Sept. 22 and again from 12:40-1 p.m. on Sept. 24. He’ll also discuss ‘Climate Changing Adaption Strategies for Farms and Small Communities’ from noon-1 p.m. on Sept. 23.”

Additional offerings relate to safety, health, and wellness, small farms and gardening, livestock, agronomy, youth and 4-H. Many educational resources are also available.

FSR will be exclusively virtual with both livestreaming and prerecorded talks and demonstrations about the latest in research and farm technology. For the latest news and updates, you can also follow Farm Science Review on Twitter (twitter.com/OhioStateFSR) and Facebook (facebook.com/FarmScienceReview). Find the complete 2020 program under the visitors tab at fsr.osu.edu.

The information in this article was provided by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.