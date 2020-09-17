Scarecrow 5K happening Saturday

Time is running out for those who wish to join in this year’s annual Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run, which is happening this Saturday.

As previously reported, this is the fifth year the 5K has occurred, and it is hosted by United Way.

Although the 5K is typically held in downtown Washington Court House, due to changes surrounding the event this year, including the cancellation of the Scarecrow Festival, the 5K will be held in the parking lot of Family Farm and Home, located at 2100 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.

Same-day registration costs $30 per person and will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the 5K starting at 9 a.m.

The route for the 5K will then travel from there, through the Storybrook neighborhood, and then back to the parking lot.

By holding the event in a large parking lot, there will be plenty of space to social distance; however, virtual participation is an option for those who do not want to attend in-person.

All participants will receive a finisher’s medal, a t-shirt and a swag bag, while awards will be given to those who finish first, second and third place (both females and males).

For more information, please visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayfayco.org/ or call 740-335-8932.

All proceeds will help support The United Way of Fayette County and the funding of 25 non-profit agencies, from the unborn at The Life Pregnancy Center to seniors at Commission on Aging. United Way focuses on the health, education and financial stability of all residents and looks forward to seeing community members on Sept. 19.

