Historical Society holds meeting

The Fayette County Historical Society’s monthly board meeting was recently held at the Fayette County Center for Economic Development.

During COVID-19 restrictions, this is where the meetings will be held, to ensure social distancing. Board members decided to forgo the annual Christmas bake sale this year. Everyone unanimously agreed that it would be difficult to undertake and would be better to pick back up next year.

There was also a discussion regarding the upcoming annual meeting. The society will have detailed information regarding this, after its October meeting.

The community is encouraged to follow the Fayette County Historical Society on Facebook and to also go to the web page, www.fayette-co-oh.com/history.