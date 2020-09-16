Sixth COVID-related death in county reported

The sixth local death in relation to COVID-19 has been reported, according to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH).

The Fayette County local who passed away was in her 80s, which is the only information currently being released by FCPH. The health department asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this time of loss.

Previously, the other deaths related to COVID-19 included both a female and male in their 80s, and two females and one male in their 70s. The first death was reported in mid-August.

Along with the report of the sixth death on Wednesday came the information that three individuals who had previously been confirmed ill with the virus have recovered and no new cases had been reported.

The totals reported in the county as of Wednesday were as follows: 204 confirmed cases and 18 probable cases, making the overall number of cases 222.

Of those 222 cases, 201 have recovered while six have passed away.

Of the total cases, 25 were hospitalized. As of Wednesday, two individuals remained hospitalized.

Known active cases within the county was at 15.

There were 44 individuals being monitored after having close contact with infected individuals.

The age range of those that have been ill spans from 1-year-old to 91-years-old.

Fayette County remained on a Level 2 Public Emergency (orange) Wednesday. This means the county is considered to have an increased exposure to and spread of the virus.

As previously reported, officials are asking individuals to follow current health orders for communities at Level 2. These include:

-Conducting a daily health/symptom self-evaluation

-Staying at home if experiencing symptoms

-Maintaining social distancing of at least six feet from non-household members

-Wearing face coverings in public and especially when proper social distancing is not possible

-Increasing caution when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers

-Avoiding travel to high-risk areas

-Following good hygiene standards such as washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer frequently

-Avoiding touching the face

-Covering coughs and/ or sneezes with appropriate items such as a tissue or elbow

-Avoiding contact with anyone who is considered high risk

-Decreasing in-person interactions outside the household

-Seeking medical care as needed, but limiting or avoiding unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others

Individuals who are considered high-risk are encouraged to take extra care to follow the above precautions.

To follow Fayette County Public Health, visit its website, www.faycohd.org/, or Facebook page, “Fayette County Public Health – Ohio.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

