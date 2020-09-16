Mossbarger serving on Farm Bureau policy development committee

COLUMBUS – John Mossbarger of Washington Court House is serving on the 2020 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee.

The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as rural broadband, climate change, timber harvesting, alternative conservation funding, livestock processing capacity, state disaster response and sustainability.

The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

Mossbarger serves on the board of trustees representing farmers from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.