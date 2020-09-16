Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 16

Stephen L. Wilson, 31, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (three counts), possession of drug abuse instruments (first-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 15

Timothy R. Dilley, 28, at large, receiving stolen property.

Male, 17, Washington C.H., reckless operation on private property.

Sept. 14

Aubrey Taylor, 23, 291 Ghormley Road, warrant – Chillicothe.

Cynthia W. Harmen, 18, 5461 State Route 22 SW, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).