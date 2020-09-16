Final Wednesday Farmers Market today

Our farmers and vendors would like to thank all those who have stopped in at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market this season, we deeply appreciate your patronage and support.

We are your midweek destination for fresh local seasonal produce, brats, fine baby crocheted items and other crafts. This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue in Washington C.H., 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market.

Vendors stating they plan on attending (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): a limited amount of white sweet corn, a few Crenshaw melons, honeydew, cherry tomatoes, vine ripened tomatoes, and zucchini.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Fall throws, masks, coasters, linen tea towels, wax melts (new fall scents!) and Baby Essentials including crochet blankets and hats, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths and teething toys. (12 new fabrics this week!)

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): MUMS & more MUMS! Seasonal produce including a variety of tomatoes and sweet potatoes. Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, apple butter bread, other baked items, catnip toys, button bracelets, goose dresses.

KAZ Creations (Michele Zurakowski): a variety of jellies and school-themed masks.

Mums galore from Bridgeview Gardens are available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Today is the final Wednesday market of the season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_wedhunter916.jpg Mums galore from Bridgeview Gardens are available at the Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market. Today is the final Wednesday market of the season. Courtesy photo