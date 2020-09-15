Locals take part in Memorial Stair Climb

This past weekend, local firefighters and community members took part in the 2020 Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

The team was organized by the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue (WTVFR), making this the sixth year the local fire department has been involved.

The event was held at Fortress Obetz located at 2015 Recreational Trail in Obetz, Ohio.

As previously reported, the event is a way to honor and remember the 343 firefighters of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who gave their lives on Sept. 11 in 2001. Approximately 110 flights of stairs are climbed as a representation of the height of the Twin Towers. Each climber wears a badge displaying a fallen hero.

“This year’s event went great,” explained WTVFR Fire Chief Chris Wysong. “We were happy that the organizers were able to find a way to hold the event and allow us all to honor the fallen heroes.”

Part of the event is to raise funds that go toward benefiting the FDNY counseling Services Unit and other programs that are provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to support families of the nation’s fallen firefighters.

The WTVFR team had 37 members signed up this year. Between team members and donations, $2,740 was raised for the NFFF, according to Wysong.

After the climb is completed at the event, a bell is rung and the name of the fallen hero is read off the badge the participant is wearing. Each year, the badges the local team have collected are brought back and hung in the Wayne Township firehouse in Good Hope.

“The badges of those fallen heroes we climbed for this year will be added to our wall in the firehouse with the others from previous years,” said Wysong. “We are encouraging the team to start talking with friends to join us next year.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Over the weekend, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and its team, comprised of varying locals, traveled to Obetz, Ohio for this year’s Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_StairClimbCropped.jpg Over the weekend, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue and its team, comprised of varying locals, traveled to Obetz, Ohio for this year’s Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event. Courtesy photo