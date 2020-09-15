Free meals for WCHCS K-12 students

Breakfast and lunch will be served for free at Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) to all K-12 students through the end of the calendar year, thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA is extending its funding of its Summer Food Service Program, which will offset the funds to many schools during the difficult times that COVID has brought to several communities and their workforce.

As this is the same funding that WCHCS uses for the Big Blue Bus, the school’s summer food service program, this free breakfast and lunch program comes at no cost to the local taxpayer.

From now until Dec. 31 of 2020, all students attending WCHCS will have the opportunity to have a free breakfast and free lunch each day at school.

Additionally, each day that school is in session, all virtual learners will be able to pick up a lunch and next-day breakfast at the rear of the Washington High School cafeteria (between Washington High School and McDonald’s) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion, with minimal contact.

Please contact the Washington High School kitchen by 10 a.m. each day meals will be picked up by calling 740-636-4624 so they know how many meals to prepare for the day.

In order to ensure breakfast and lunch remains free to all K-12 students through federal funding after Dec. 31 of this year, it is imperative that all families who may qualify fill out the USDA national School Lunch and Breakfast Program form, which can be found on the district’s website and social media, as well as by searching the USDA website.

Here is the direct link to the form (in English): www.myschoolapps.com/Application.

Here is the direct link to the form (in Spanish): www.myschoolapps.com/Application.

Information needed to fill out the form includes: the name and income of every member of the household, the school and grade and birth date of every student in the household, and the social security number and electronic signature of the person filling out the form. Optional information includes a valid email address or phone number for communication about the status of the application.

By filling out this form, not only will parents and guardians help ensure a free nutritious meal for all Blue Lions in 2021, they will also be entered into a drawing to win one of ten $100 Kroger gift cards. Drawings will be held on Oct. 2, so the district encourages families to fill out the form sooner rather than later.

For additional questions, please call the WCHCS Food Service Department at 740-335-6620.

