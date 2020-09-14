The Fayette County Suicide Prevention Coalition recently raised enough funds to purchase several signs with the national suicide hotline number on them and requested the city place them in public locations. Those signs have since been distributed by the City Service Department along the bike trail throughout Washington Court House. Following the request, city council recognized the coalition with a resolution for its efforts in trying to combat rising suicide rates since the coalition was first formed last summer. Pictured are (left-to-right) Program Director of FCMH Senior Life Solutions Angie Mellott, City Council Chairperson Jim Chrisman, City Manager Joe Denen, Gwen Hesson from Community Action, Associate Director of Paint Valley ADAMH Board Melanie Swisher, and Community Development Director from Ranch of Opportunity Kristy Bowers.

