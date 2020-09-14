The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded September 9

Dustin Bean and Sarah Murrell to Samuel Moore, 620 Willabar Drive, consideration $129,300.

Anthony Garrison to Adam and Courtney Beatty, 1298 Barrett Road, Perry Township, consideration $290,000.

Recorded September 8

JLBishop Co LLC to Charles and Linda Borland, 260 Margaret Lane, consideration $269,000.

Linda and Samuel Sollars to Daniel and Rebekah Allen, 2451 Miami Trace Road S.E., Wayne Township, consideration $20,000.

Recorded September 4

Vanessa Johnson to Carol Mong, 532 Spring Ave., consideration $150,000.

Amanda Delacruz and Oscar Martinez, 823 E. Temple St., consideration $109,900.

Catherine and Steve Guess to Erika and Nicholas Miller, 2199 White Road, Wayne Township, consideration $220,000.

Ron Bec Properties LLC to Brenda and Jenny Oberding, 912-914 N. North St., consideration $61,000.

Recorded September 2

June Moore to Cathy and Glenn Keaton, Bloomingburg, consideration $14,000.

Jodie and Joseph Watson to Darlene and Thomas Walker, 85 Lincoln St., Bloomingburg, consideration $125,000.

Christopher and Jack Pollard, Manuela Pollard to Philip McMorrow, 616 E. Market St., consideration $151,000.

Recorded September 1

Marty and Sherrie Burchett to Cameron and Mikayla Gibbs, 3687 Bogus Road S.E., Wayne Township, consideration $265,000.

Jessica and Thomas Schroeder to Lisa Blackford, 230 N. Hinde St., consideration $200,000.

Matthew Bryan to Joseph and Susan Harden, 135 McDowell St., Bloomingburg, consideration $115,900.