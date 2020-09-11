Former Wendy’s to be demolished

The structure that many in the community know as the old Wendy’s building is in the process of being demolished and the area is planned to eventually become temporary green space.

The structure, along with the rest of The Washington Center (the strip mall in Washington Court House that houses El Dorado, Dragon Inn, Ohio Thrift, etc. located off Columbus Avenue between Glenn Avenue and South Elm Street) is owned by The Hadler Companies.

The Hadler Companies, according to www.hadler.com, “is a full-service commercial/industrial Realtor®, specializing in the sale, development and leasing of shopping centers, office, industrial and special purpose buildings. Hadler has a comprehensive scope of capabilities, serving as: developers of available land, brokers connecting sellers and buyers, builders of commercial, industrial structures, realtors selling retail, office, residential properties, and property managers, handling the day-to-day functioning of owner’s real estate.”

According to a senior property manager from the company, there are three member companies that own parts of The Washington Center and surrounding areas where the old Wendy’s structure is located.

The structure is in the process of being demolished and, at this time, there are no plans for any further development. Once the structure is demolished, the parking lot will be removed.

“There’s no plan beyond that,” said the official. “We are just erasing an obsolete building. There’s nothing going to take place in the immediate future that we are aware of.”

Although there are currently no other businesses moving in, the official explained they would be trying to germinate grass following the demolition.

“It’s late in the season. By the time the building is demolished and everything, it’ll be early in October. Hopefully we’ll get some grass to germinate there this year. Then winter comes,” explained the official.

The official further explained that spring will be the major growing period and following that, the land will be mowed and maintained.

“It’s a redevelopment site. If a viable user would come to our attention, we would want to put a deal together there,” said the official. “It’s kind of a housekeeping issue. We’ve discussed it for years, and we’re moving forward. The building’s just not viable. Honestly, if a viable restaurant user came along, it would just be easier to put up a new building than try to put that building into usable condition again.”

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Land is planned to become temporary green space