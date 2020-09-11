Last day to register for ‘Walk Against Animal Cruelty’

The clock is ticking down to the end of the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s (FRHS) eighth-annual Walk Against Animal Cruelty along with its coinciding online auction.

All proceeds from the events go toward various programs and services the FRHS offers. As previously reported, this year’s walk is the first virtual one ever held. Both the walk and auction will end Sept. 12 and participants can join the walk by either registering as an individual or as a fundraiser.

The fundraiser or individual that raises the most will win a Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch, while the top earning corporate team will receive a plaque and be featured on social media. All those who register will also receive a t-shirt even though the event is virtual.

For the auction, people can bid or “buy it now” on various items including trips to Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg. There are also limousine rides, escape rooms, a La Trobe golf package, and many more.

To register as an individual or to create a team for this year’s Virtual Walk Against Animal Cruelty, and to check out the auction items, go to www.fayetteregionalhumane.salsalabs.org/walkagainstanimalcruelty/index.html.

Fayette County Regional Humane Society Agent Brad Adams with Ethan. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_119203523_10158947724031757_5066907531413415550_o.jpg Fayette County Regional Humane Society Agent Brad Adams with Ethan. Courtesy photo