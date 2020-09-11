Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Sept. 10
Dasante R. Rice, 24, 526 Mulberry St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).
Savanna C. Scheffel, 33, Mount Sterling, failure to assure clear distance ahead.
Corey Keeton, 27, 642 High St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).
Mark A. Stone, 27, 123 N. Hinde St., license forfeiture, fictitious tags, unsafe vehicle.
Adam C. Petersen, 19, Powell, turning in roadway (u-turn).