Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 10

Dasante R. Rice, 24, 526 Mulberry St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Savanna C. Scheffel, 33, Mount Sterling, failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Corey Keeton, 27, 642 High St., domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Mark A. Stone, 27, 123 N. Hinde St., license forfeiture, fictitious tags, unsafe vehicle.

Adam C. Petersen, 19, Powell, turning in roadway (u-turn).