Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 10

Domestic Violence: At 8:22 a.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Contact was made with a woman who advised that she was assaulted by her child’s father, Dasante Rice. The victim had visible signs of being assaulted, and Rice was arrested and charged.

Theft: At 10:06 a.m., Carolyn Mossbarger reported a theft complaint. She advised that while her vehicle was being repaired, it was discovered that unknown persons cut off and stole her muffler. A theft report was completed.

Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument/Tampering with Evidence: At 7:34 p.m., officers arrested Corey Keeton on a domestic violence warrant. During a search following the arrest, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located. Once at the Fayette County Jail, officers discovered white powder all over Keeton’s mouth, and it appeared to be narcotics that he attempted to eat. Keeton was charged with the domestic violence warrant, and the drug charges are pending.