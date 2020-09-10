Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:

August 14

Winkin’ Willys, Swiggy LLC, 608 Delaware St. Standard inspection. Violations/ comments: a few dead roaches found inside of the bar cabinets. Dead insects must be removed from the premises at a frequency that prevents accumulation or attraction of other pests. According to the owner, the facility is regularly being treated. The ice machine is not working. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Test strips found expired. A test kit that accurately measures sanitizer concentration must be provided. Soil accumulation on walls in restrooms and in waste container located in men’s restroom. Soil accumulation also found in bar cabinets, facility walls and storage room area. The facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean. Masks were not worn by employees at time of inspection, nor did the other individuals present. According to the Ohio Directors Order, masks are required in all indoor public locations unless you are exempt. According to management, no food is being served at this time.

August 13

Little Caesars Pizza, 105 N. Hinde St. Standard and Critical Control Point (FSO) inspections. Violations/ comments: soil and food residue found on food containers and pans located on clean equipment racks. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned to sight and touch to prevent contamination. These containers and pans were also found stacked while wet. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment must be air dried. Several food items found at 47 degrees Fahrenheit inside of the pizza preparation cooler: pizza sauce, sliced mushrooms, shredded cheese, chopped peppers and onions, sausage, diced ham, pineapples, bacon, pepperoni. The cooler was reading at 52 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the thermometer inside the cooler. These food items were discarded during the inspection. Spoke to District Manager John concerning this matter. He asked to use ice in the cooler (on top) temporarily until the item could be repaired or replaced the following day. The director of environmental health allowed the manager to use the ice as long as it was used properly and the food was kept at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Once the ice was put in cooler along with pizza toppings, the director of environmental health reinspected the cooler and rechecked temperatures. He found that the food items were still above 41 degrees Fahrenheit and the food was discarded. Management was told that the cooler could no longer be used until repaired. Soil accumulation found on utensil racks, floor, walls, ceiling, vents, mop in sink and restroom. Non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent soil accumulation. The caulk sealing the restroom hand sink to the wall is broken and needs resealed. Process Reviews: Food equipment found soiled and not protected from contamination. Food that’s perishable found above 41 degrees Fahrenheit in cold holding state, improper cold handling. Masks worn by employees. Thank you.