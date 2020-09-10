Commissioners accept landfill capping bid

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a bid was accepted for a Demolition Debris Landfill Capping Project at the Fayette County Landfill.

There were two bids total received. The first bid was from King Environmental Group for $217,700 while the second was from Darby Creek Excavating, Inc. for $274,250. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $250,000.

Per the recommendation of Steve Luebbe, Fayette County engineer, the bid from King Environmental was accepted.

“To seal the one that is being closed, there’s EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulations for that, and our county engineer Mr. Luebbe oversees that. It’s just the cost in sealing it so it remains safe,” explained commissioner Dan Dean.

All EPA guidelines will be monitored along with the capped site for “many, many years to come,” according to Dean.

Commissioner Jim Garland said, “they’ve been working on the new part of the landfill for over a year now. It’s right behind (the section being capped off).”

In other recent business, Marcia Bailey, from the Champaign Economic Partnership, was appointed as the at-large member to the West Central Ohio Port Authority Board of Directors for a four-year term that began on Sept. 1.

Two change orders were accepted from Granger Construction in relation to the construction of the new Fayette County Jail.

The first change order is number 33 overall, and increases the price of the contract by $68,016 to bring one of the systems being implemented, the F.E.A.R system, up to state requirements.

The second change order, number 34 overall, addresses work required to remove door frames that were previously installed along with re-installation of the door frames (and installation of the doors) to accommodate the facility’s laundry equipment. The cost is $15,655.

The total contract cost is now $21,552,000.

Lastly, a resolution was accepted that authorizes Mike Meadows, the information systems manager, to sell obsolete inventory. This obsolete inventory included 45 computers that have a combined value of less than $2,500.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMwoods.

