Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

SEPT. 7

FIRE ALARM: 7:03 p.m., 151 Jamison Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD spoke with security personnel and was advised the plant was shut down and were unsure on the cause or location of the alarm. FD was unable to get a location from enunciator panel and performed a walk-through of the facility. FD was unable to locate any problems or the cause of the alarm. Security was in the process of resetting the alarm and FD advised to call back if there are any problems.

TREE FIRE: 7:48 p.m., 4130 Lewis Rd. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a tree on fire in a field. FD found a large tree partially downed with moderate smoke and fire visible at the time of arrival. FD extinguished.

ILLEGAL BURN: 8:41 p.m., 627 Rawlings St. – Received call reporting an illegal burn. FD found light smoke and a small fire at the rear of the residence at the time of arrival. FD advised the occupant of the burning laws and regulations and the occupant extinguished the fire.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 9:06 p.m., West Court St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting an accident in the area. FD found one motorcycle facing west on its’ left side and off the south side of the roadway with one patient laying next to it and one vehicle upright and on all four wheels facing south-west and off the south side of the roadway at the time of arrival. FD assisted personnel from the Fayette County Life Squad with packaging the patient, checked both vehicles for safety, created a safe work zone, provided lighting for officers from the Washington Police Department and assisted with traffic control.

SEPT. 4

BURNING COMPLAINT: 12:44 p.m., 407 Western Ave. – FD received a call for a burning complaint. FD arrived on scene and found the occupant burning some illegal thing in a fire ring. FD advised the occupant of the burning laws and the occupant put the fire out.

SEPT. 1

ALARM ACTIVATION: 10:31 a.m., 100 Civic Drive – FD received an alarm activation at a business. FD arrived on scene and was informed by the occupant that the alarm was from a detector in a HVAC unit, and that there was no fire. Occupants got the alarm to reset and they put the alarm in test. The HVAC unit would be looked at by HVAC company that was there working on a different unit. The occupant will call FD when repairs done and alarm system are back online.