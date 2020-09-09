The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded Aug. 31
John and Katie Ballenger to Michael Marcum, 2795 Worthington Road S.W., Concord Township, consideration $118,000.
Marion and Peggy Jones to Richard Dossenbach, 3091 Route 41 N.W., Union Township, consideration $149,900.
Cindy and David Mills to Sydney Speakman, 518 Comfort Lane, consideration $118,700.
Susan Swayne to Debbie H Weade Properties LLC, 738 Wayne Township Flakes Ford Road S.E., consideration $115,000.
Arlene Kubas to Peggy Parker, 892 Aspen Drive, consideration $95,000.
Recorded Aug. 28
Amanda and Craig Pickerill to Daniel and Trudy Brahosky, 1035 Farmington Lane, consideration $309,000.
Recorded Aug. 27
Steven Higgins to Hassel and Howl LLC, 2001-2039 Heritage Drive, consideration $1,250,000.
Recorded Aug. 26
JLB1 Properties LTD to Chanda Haines, 1225 S. Hinde St., consideration $147,500.
Sharon McCarty to Payton Price, 437 Comfort Lane, consideration $118,000.
Recorded Aug. 25
Brenda and David Eggleton to Don and Beverly Hughes, 6522 Marion Township Glaze Road, consideration $137,000.
Carol and Kevin Dement to Dave Stewart, 1 Plum St., Jeffersonville, consideration $30,000.
Emerald Isle Enterprises LLC to Jenny and Vincent Benedetti, 914 Washington Avenue, consideration $150,000.
Recorded Aug. 24
Hester Rentals LLC to Kelsey and Robert Blackburn, 625 E. Temple St., consideration $45,000.
Deborah and Paul Roberts to Kacey Dunham, 922 N. North St., consideration $63,500.
Recorded Aug. 21
James Hamby to James Fout, 4024 Route 62 N.E., consideration $187,200.
Branen Weade Properties LLC to William Whiteside, 1207 E. Paint St., consideration $50,000.
Robin and Walter Meinert to Michael and Shirley Preston, 1377 Courtney Drive, consideration $280,000.
Recorded Aug. 20
Ryan Cotter to James Huffer, 868 Peddicord Avenue, consideration $142,000.
Don and Mary Lou Scaggs to Kayla Hertenstein and Jesse Walters, 1019 S. Fayette St., consideration $142,000.
Recorded Aug. 19
Harry and Jennifer Langley to Robert Webb, 953 Mount Olive Road, Union Township, consideration $329,000.