Memorial climb happening this weekend

This is the final week to get involved with this year’s Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb where locals from the Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue (WTVFR) have formed a team to participate.

The WTVFR has been attending this event for five years, making this the sixth year it will be involved. The stair climb is taking place this Saturday at Fortress Obetz, 2015 Recreational Trail in Obetz, Ohio.

As previously reported, the event is a way to honor and remember the 343 firefighters of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who gave their lives on Sept. 11 in 2001. Approximately 110 flights of stairs are climbed as a representation of the height of the twin towers.

Funds raised during the event benefit FDNY Counseling Services Unit and other programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to support the families of the nation’s fallen firefighters.

“We are ready for the Columbus 9/11 memorial stair climb,” explained Wayne Township Fire Chief Chris Wysong by email. “Our team has currently raised $1,665 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.”

Part of the climb involves participants each displaying a badge depicting the name and photo of a fallen firefighter. After completing the climb, a bell is rung and the name of the fallen is read.

WTVFR has been collecting these badges throughout its years of participation and has an area set up to display these badges in the firehouse.

Although the members of their team has been increasing over the years, the current number of team members is fewer than last year.

In 2015, there were only nine members which grew to 60 last year.

“The group now has 33 members who will climb to remember and honor the fallen heroes of the September 11 attacks,” wrote Wysong. “We are still looking to add members and donations to the NFFF.”

Team members can be anyone who wants to take part, whether it be in person or virtually. To join in this event or to assist the local team, visit the WTVFR team page at www.events.firehero.org/site/TR/StairClimb/General?team_id=9665&pg=team&fr_id=2203.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

For the past five years, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue has been creating a team and attending the Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk. Each year, they collect the badges their team members have climbed the stairs with. Those badges are of fallen 9/11 heroes and are hung in the firehouse in honor and remembrance. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_thumbnail_FD-wall-board.jpg For the past five years, Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Rescue has been creating a team and attending the Columbus 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and Walk. Each year, they collect the badges their team members have climbed the stairs with. Those badges are of fallen 9/11 heroes and are hung in the firehouse in honor and remembrance. Record-Herald file photo