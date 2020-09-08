‘Shop Hop’ with scarecrows this Friday

The Scarecrow Shop Hop will be held this Friday in downtown Washington Court House.

Shop Hops are hosted monthly by Main Street Fayette (MSF) as a way to provide a community activity while attracting shoppers to the downtown area.

Each Shop Hop tends to have a different theme. This particular event will have a fall/scarecrow theme and is planned to last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“MSF chose the Scarecrow theme for the Shop Hop to keep with the spirit of the annual Scarecrow Festival,” explained the MSF director of marketing, McKenna Evans, by email.

Please note that this year’s Scarecrow Festival was cancelled due to complications in relation to the pandemic.

As part of the scarecrow theme, scarecrows will be hidden in participating businesses. Shoppers that locate these scarecrows will win small prizes while one shopper will win the grand prize.

The prizes for this month’s event are being provided by MSF member shops North Shore Primitives, Simply Home, and The Farmhouse, according to Evans.

Also during the event, tickets can still be purchased for this year’s Chocolate Walk, although the number of tickets being sold are limited. The cost is $25 per ticket.

Locations that will have tickets on hand to sell include Boutique on Main, Simply Home, The Farmhouse, North Shore Primitives, The Noble Pig, and Sweetwater Bay Boutique.

The MSF 2020 Chocolate Walk is set for Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as previously reported.

To learn more, to purchase tickets, or to follow Main Street Fayette, follow the organization on social media @mainstreetfayette or on its website at www.developwchoh.com/150/Main-Street.

The use of masks and social distancing while taking part in the event are encouraged.

