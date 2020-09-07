The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded August 18
Zachary Bloom to Corey and Kayla Stevens, 1116 Golfview Drive, consideration $128,000.
JLB1 Properties LTD to Patricia and Richard Rutherford, 1217 S. Hinde St., consideration $151,000.
Gerald Begin to Lucinda Self, 502 Comfort Lane, consideration $125,500.
Bradley and Kaleena Patton to Michelle and Trevor Patton, 213 Kathryn Court, consideration $165,000.
Bedola and Robert Maust to Laurie Spolarich, 437 E. East St., consideration $152,500.
S&J Properties One LLC to Snow Hill Property LLC, 236 Draper St., consideration $42,500.
Heather and Jeffery Wilson to Micayla Rodriguez, 605 E. Temple St., consideration $119,000.
Recorded August 17
Ray and Sherry Perkins to Jack and Katherine Hook, 5780 Jefferson Township, consideration $7,000.
Recorded August 13
Trina Eddy and Jordan Rife to Tenman Properties LLC, 314 N. Main St., consideration $87,700.
A place for youth LLC to Weis Properties LLC, 55 Avondale sub/vacated alleys, consideration $305,000.
Recorded August 12
James and Sandra Clawson to Doug Smalley, 32 State St., Jeffersonville, consideration $43,000.
Janet Wood to JLB1 Properties LTD, 1183 S. Elm St., consideration $9,000.
Courtney and Mark Bowman to Dylan Vincent, 3402 Culpepper Trace N.W., Union Township, consideration $150,000.
Recorded August 11
Debra and Mahlon Eby to Lamar and Lorene Eby, 2676 Bogus Road S.E., Wayne Township, consideration $750,000.
Charlene and Japheth Miller to Julian and Kathy Martin, 1209 Vanderbilt Drive, consideration $115,000.
Recorded August 10
Damy LLC to Ericca and Rollin Hill, 1034 Lakeview Ave., consideration $169,900.
David and Sharyn Browning, Kathie Hynds to Cargill Inc, 3701 ETC Union Township, consideration $104,000.
Recorded August 7
Mary Beaver to Shayna Brown, 3360 Virginia Court, Jefferson Township, consideration $149,500.
Justin and Kathryn Boyes to Aaron and Skye Mohrhaus, 110 West Temple St., consideration $85,900.
Amy and Fred Cox to Mary Jackson, 10657 Morris Road, Green Township, consideration $147,500.
Farah and Mohamad Hayek to Copperhead Chuckwagon LLC, 1065 Route 38, union Township, consideration $13,500.