Fireworks draw large crowd

Following the cancellation and postponement of several firework events for the Fourth of July holiday, the Jeffersonville Lions Club was able to hold a celebration over Labor Day weekend for the community.

The decision to postpone the original celebration was made in June as the club members were concerned about potential crowd size and parking since many other parts of the public — including the village park — were closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The celebration was held on Saturday in the Village of Jeffersonville and included a fish fry held at the Lions Club House, 1 Railroad St. in Jeffersonville, prior to the fireworks display.

“The Jeffersonville Lions Club thanks everybody who came out Saturday night to our fish fry and to see the awesome fireworks,” Jeffersonville Lions Club President Larry Schriver said. “We ran out of fish early and for that we apologize. We were able to switch over to hamburgers and continued to serve till we ran out of everything. We served about twice as many people as we thought we would, so, yes we are very happy with the turnout and again want to thank everybody that came out to support the Lions Club. I personally want to thank the Lions Club members who helped make this event happen.”

Finally, community members shared gratitude for the event on social media, making various comments such as that the fireworks lasted approximately 25 minutes and were great, appreciated that the event was well-organized, and that having the fireworks in cooler weather was nice in comparison to typically having them in hot weather. Also, many said the grand finale fireworks display was amazing.

The information in this article was provided by the Jeffersonville Lions Club.

Jeffersonville Lions Club members held a fish fry prior to a firework celebration over the weekend after postponing its usual July 4th celebration. Pictured are the members working to get meals out to the public. A photo from the Jeffersonville Lions Club firework display Saturday evening.

