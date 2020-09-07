Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 6

Criminal Damaging: At 9:56 a.m., Haley Tannyhill, of Grace Street, reported damage to her vehicle. An unknown person threw a concrete paver through the window.

Felonious Assault: At 3:55 p.m., officers responded to Peabody Avenue in reference to a shooting. Contact was made with Calvin Bellar, who had been shot in the leg. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Assault/Disorderly Conduct: At 5:19 p.m., officers responded to Linden Avenue in reference to a fight. Upon speaking with both parties, Josh Ivey and Mark Gault, a report was completed. Gault was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges if he wishes.

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Rawling Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with a woman and Lonnie Terry. The woman reported that Terry poured a bucket of water over her head, causing her to drop her phone, breaking it. The woman was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges if she wishes.

Protection Order Violation: At 8:43 p.m., a resident of Broadway Street reported that Dwayne Fox, of Eastern Avenue, drove by and yelled at her. The woman currently has a protection order in effect protecting her from Fox. Fox was later located and arrested.