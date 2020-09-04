Work continues on Danville Road as crews smoothed a portion of the bridge that is being replaced Friday afternoon. According to one of the employees on site, they are nearing completion of the project and said it should only be a couple more weeks at the most before it is finished. Other projects were also being worked on Friday around the county, including paving work on Palmer and the bridge behind Kroger in Washington Court House.

Martin Graham | Record-Herald photo