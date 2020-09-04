Family Dollar robbery investigated

Police are investigating a robbery that reportedly occurred Wednesday at the Family Dollar store, 70 Washington Square, in Washington Court House.

At 3:34 p.m., Washington Police Department officers responded to Family Dollar in reference to a shoplifting complaint, according to reports. Contact was made with the complainant, who told officers that an unknown female stole merchandise from the store and fled on foot to a parked vehicle.

When employees attempted to stop the unknown offender, she allegedly assaulted the employees and fled in a vehicle. Police have started an investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact the Washington Police Department at 740-636-2375. The offender had reportedly been wearing a black mask.

In an unrelated case on Thursday, a woman walked into the Washington Police Department to report that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Chad Ingles Sr.

Officers made contact with Ingles Sr., 49, outside the department just after 10 p.m., at which time he was arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

After he was arrested, Ingles Sr., who was reportedly intoxicated, became “very disorderly and would not cease his actions,” reports said. During this time, Ingles Jr. allegedly threatened a police officer. He was charged with assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated menacing, and disorderly conduct.

Ingles Sr. is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $3,750 bond.

