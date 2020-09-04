Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 3

Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Drugs: At 5:43 a.m., officers responded to the area of Park Drive in reference to a suspicious person on the complainant’s porch beating on their door. The suspicious person, identified as Austin Grubb, was located on another porch and was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Grubb was arrested and found to be in possession of suspected narcotics. The drug charges are pending.

Assault: At 3:04 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to an assault. Contact was made with a woman who advised that she was assaulted by Brad Fowler. A witness observed them arguing and pushing one another but did not observe any assault. The woman was referred to the solicitor for possible charges.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 10:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a drug overdose. Once on scene, officers located drug paraphernalia with Cassandra Cottrell, who had overdosed. She was treated by EMS and has overdosed multiple times in the past. She was transported to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where she was issued her charges.

Sept. 2

Soliciting/Criminal Trespass: At 4:53 p.m., officers responded to Pettits BP in reference to a male soliciting money from patrons. Officers located the offender, who was identified as Samuel Higman. Higman has previously been banned from the business. He was arrested and charged.