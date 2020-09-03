American Legion announces resumption of free breakfast for veterans

The American Legion Post 25, 1240 U.S. Route 22 W, has announced the free breakfast for veterans will resume on Sept. 15.

The breakfast will be open to all veterans. It will be held Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost for guests who are not veterans is $7.

All veterans are reminded that Congress has changed the dates to qualify for membership in the American Legion. The dates are now from Dec. 7, 1941 until present since Congress has declared the United States has been in a constant state of war. Previously the dates of membership had been restricted.

For information about membership or the free veterans breakfast, contact the American Legion at 740-335-4990.

The Legion would also like to announce that it is now open to the public for breakfast and lunch from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please call for menu specials or check the Legion Facebook page, “American Legion Post 25 – Washington Court House.”