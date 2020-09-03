Fall season approaches at Farmers Market

September heralds the fall. While we associate many of our favorite vegetables with summer, there is still plenty of time for purchasing delicious melons, tomatoes of every color and size, breads, pies and honey, potatoes and green beans and sweet corn. September marks the month of the squash harvest, including pumpkins.

Many will want squash and pumpkins for decorations, including carving. And you will find an excellent selection soon of gorgeous and funky. But don’t forget to consider winter squash as a food source – one of the “three sisters” with beans and corn – that is a great source of protein, fiber, numerous vitamins and minerals, and a low glycemic index. Pumpkin or squash desserts (pies, muffins, breads) are well beloved, and there is no need to sell you on those. But have you tried roasting? Roasting (or grilling) squash brings out its natural sweetness. A hot oven or grill, cubed or thinly sliced squash, some olive oil and perhaps seasoning is all that is needed; roasted until browned and firm, or even crunchy, with or without other fall vegetables, squash is a lovely side dish. Consider sauteing fresh thinly sliced sage in butter until crunchy and sprinkling this over the roasted squash. YUM!

Some will have an aversion to the texture of cooked squash, whether baked or roasted. So soup may be what is called for. There are so many soup recipes in the world, and honestly I could live on bread and soup; I love all kinds. With squash soups, the cooked squash and other ingredients are often pureed, providing a colorful and delicious blend of flavors. Squash is adaptable to flavors of every continent and cuisine, and you may find that even if you thought you didn’t like squash, you love a squash based soup. My personal favorite – one I make often and freeze for lunches – is butternut squash with garlic, ginger and lime. It’s a silky smooth and flavorful soup.

Modern Woodmen members are again sponsoring a Drive-Up-Supply drive this Saturday Sept. 5, 8:30 to noon, at the Fayette County Farmers’ Market to benefit the Brick House Community Shelter. Members will be collecting: toilet tissue, paper towels, trash bags, wash cloths/towels, laundry detergent, bleach, aluminum foil, Clorox wipes, Kleenex, baby wipes, diapers sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, canned goods non-perishable food, deodorant soap, shampoo/conditioner, disposable razors.

The Brick House Shelter, in Washington Court House, helps any family that is facing homelessness in Fayette County. This includes: single women, children, couples with children, and single parent families. Modern Woodmen of America improves the quality of life for members and the communities where they live, work and play. It’s all part of what makes us unique as a fraternal financial services organization. For more information contact Dan Mayo 937, 725-0445.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon and is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets in Washington C.H. SNAP BET food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 EVERY market day. Five-dollar coupons will be available again for FAYETTE COUNTY Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well. Vendors who provide their phone number may be contacted for advance orders.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Broom corn wreaths. Seasonal produce (garlic, onions, red shallots, leeks, green beans, Matt’s Wild cherry tomatoes, sweet potatoes, pie pumpkins). Plants for native habitat and naturalizing: Button bush, Coral Berry (Indian Current), Snow Berry, Red Ozier dogwood, Silky and Gray dogwoods, Ninebark. Perennial flowering plants. Honey. Homemade baked goods: pumpkin muffins, buckeyes, sourdough crackers (garlic/turmeric, rosemary, jalapeno/cumin, “everything,” ginger/wasabi, sea salt). Farm honey. Hand knitted fruit and vegetable purses.

King Farms (Jeff and Sandi King) and Gerhardts (Kevin Gerhardt): Supersweet white corn (and possibly bi-color), honeydew, Crenshaw and regular melons, vine ripe tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, spaghetti squash. Baked goods.

Persinger Produce and Cottage Food (Julie Mosny & David Persinger): The Pie Lady –Local honey and cut comb honey. Also will have blackberry, peach, apple, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb and blueberry pies, cinnamon rolls, Cinni mini’s, buns bars, iced sugar cookies and oatmeal raisin cookies. The Jam Man – JAMS: peach, black raspberry, peach flamingo, cherry, red raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, strawberry-rhubarb, pineapple habanero, red raspberry jalapeno, blackberry, triple berry and peach zinger habanero, and several no-added sugar varieties including blueberry, triple berry, plum, and strawberry. Also assorted Texas sheet cakes. NEW jams this week: seedless blackberry, plum with cardamom.

Wood Designed by DW (Debbie Welch): Handmade, unusual wood crafts, including seasonal. Hand made crocheted dishtowels, clothes, potholders, pocket books and baby booties.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer—740-572-0134 – make advance orders before 5 p.m. Thursday): Artisan bread.

B.Y.E Gardens (Brian and Elaine Yoder): Sweet corn, zucchini, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, kale, green beans, melons, winter squashes and more. SALE THIS WEEK ON FACE MASKS. Call or email Elaine to place orders: byegardens@gmail.com or 740-606-6333.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Face masks, fall throws, coasters, dish towels, and hand poured Wax Melts in 70+ scents including fall pumpkin scents. $5 mystery grab bags available while supplies last. Baby essentials including crochet blankets, hats and wash cloths, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths and teething toys. (More new fabrics this week!)

Engedi (Alana Walters, Janet Bick, Beth Day): Assorted home baked goods including cinnamon rolls, yeast bread and rolls, cookies, fruit pies and noodles.

