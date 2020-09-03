WIC celebrates Breastfeeding Awareness Month

WIC celebrated Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August with its annual baby shower for expectant mothers at Fayette County Public Health on Aug. 27.

Originally scheduled as a “drive-through” baby shower, plans were quickly changed and the event became a “walk-through” shower due to rain. Masks were required and six feet distancing was followed by all staff and clients due to COVID-19.

Despite the setbacks and change in format, WIC Director Karyn Tucker, RD/LD, shared that the event was a success, noting that “It was a great way to get the word out about breastfeeding and support our WIC moms-to-be.”

According to Tucker, those who attended played games and received information about breastfeeding and community resources. Everyone who attended received a gift bag. Staff from the Help Me Grow program and The Pregnancy Center shared information about the programs and services that they offer.

WIC is currently enrolling. The program provides nutritious foods, nutrition education, and breastfeeding support. Call 740-333-3552 to enroll or get more information.

From left to right, Kierstan Mick, peer helper, Lisa Marting, clerk, Janessa Williamson, RN, health educator, and Karyn Tucker, RS/DS, WIC director.