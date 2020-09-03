Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 3

Austin D. Grubb, 23, Greenfield, disorderly (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Sept. 2

Heather A. Hubbell, 33, 1325 Forest St. Apt. C, bench warrant – failure to appear, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant – aggravated possession of drugs.

Jessica M. Bayliss, 38, 2427 Bogus Road, right-of-way violation when turning left.

Samuel J. Higman, 52, at large, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), soliciting (minor misdemeanor).