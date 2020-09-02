On Wednesday, a picnic fundraiser was held at Eyman Park by the coworkers of Sarah Cooper (fellow Walmart associates) to assist in her family’s time of need after the death of her 14-year old daughter, Alexis Pollock. Alexis passed away after a hit-skip accident on Saturday night. According to volunteers at the fundraiser, the food and items used for the picnic were donated by associates, community members and local businesses. Also present at the picnic was the “Sweet Tooth Scooped Icecream” truck which, according to volunteers, was planning on giving proceeds made during the picnic to the fundraiser. Although the event began at 5:30 p.m., the parking lot was full by 5:20. By 5:30 vehicles were parking across the street from the main parking lot and in the grass to be able to take part in the fundraiser.

Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo