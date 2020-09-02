Jeffersonville fireworks this Sat.

The “July 4” fireworks display in the Village of Jeffersonville that was postponed back in June is returning this Saturday for Labor Day weekend around 9 p.m., sponsored by the Jeffersonville Lions Club.

Back in June during a meeting of the Jeffersonville Lions Club, the group was concerned about the crowd size and parking since many other parts of the public — including the village park — were closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, so they decided to wait to hold their annual display.

“We really wanted to go with July 4th, but we felt Labor Day weekend would be better given the situation,” Jeffersonville Lions Club board member Jim Downing said back in June. “We don’t know yet if the park will be reopened at that time. If it isn’t, then the spectators will have to park or stand where-ever they can find a place. Hopefully the Labor Day fireworks will be a big celebration and it will be a great thing for the community.”

Additionally, during the day leading up to the fireworks, the Jeffersonville Lions Club will sponsor a fish fry from 4 to 7:30 p.m. The fry will be held at the Lions Club House (1 Railroad St. in Jeffersonville) and patrons can dine in by table or carry out. Pre-orders can be made at (740) 463-3521 and those interested are encouraged to text the name and number of meals by Thursday. Currently the price for the fish, fries, cole slaw and drink meal is $8 and the hot dog, fries and drink meal is $4.

“We thank all of the donors that support the annual Jeffersonville fireworks,” Jeffersonville Lions Club President Larry Schriver said. “There will also be a old vehicle cruise-in with trucks, cars, and tractors from 4 p.m. to dusk. Remember to physical distance. This year thanks to support, we have given six scholarships to 2020 Miami Trace students. We also support Jeffersonville ball teams, 4-H clubs, Fayette County organizations plus state and International Lion’s causes.”

The information in this article was provided by the Jeffersonville Lions Club.

Lions Club also sponsoring fish fry, cruise-in