City welcomes Platform Coffee House

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the City of Washington Court House officially welcomed Platform Coffee House as a new business to the community. Located at 138 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H., Ohio, Platform Coffee is the newest addition to our growing, downtown community. Owned and operated by Malori Anderson and Chris Paisley, Platform Coffee House offers a variety of coffees and teas, specialty baked goods, and fresh vegetarian options. They’re proud to be using all compostable packaging and being a true platform to support other small businesses and foster community. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pictured from left to right: Main Street President Kara Bruney, Taylor Long, Eryne Croker, Becca Elrich, Emily Becker, owners Chris Paisley and Malori Anderson, City Manager Joe Denen, Colleen Witherspoon, Susanna Grubb, and Dir. Economic Development Chelsie Baker.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the City of Washington Court House officially welcomed Platform Coffee House as a new business to the community. Located at 138 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H., Ohio, Platform Coffee is the newest addition to our growing, downtown community. Owned and operated by Malori Anderson and Chris Paisley, Platform Coffee House offers a variety of coffees and teas, specialty baked goods, and fresh vegetarian options. They’re proud to be using all compostable packaging and being a true platform to support other small businesses and foster community. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pictured from left to right: Main Street President Kara Bruney, Taylor Long, Eryne Croker, Becca Elrich, Emily Becker, owners Chris Paisley and Malori Anderson, City Manager Joe Denen, Colleen Witherspoon, Susanna Grubb, and Dir. Economic Development Chelsie Baker. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_Platform-Coffee.jpg On Saturday, Aug. 29, the City of Washington Court House officially welcomed Platform Coffee House as a new business to the community. Located at 138 S. Fayette St. in Washington C.H., Ohio, Platform Coffee is the newest addition to our growing, downtown community. Owned and operated by Malori Anderson and Chris Paisley, Platform Coffee House offers a variety of coffees and teas, specialty baked goods, and fresh vegetarian options. They’re proud to be using all compostable packaging and being a true platform to support other small businesses and foster community. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pictured from left to right: Main Street President Kara Bruney, Taylor Long, Eryne Croker, Becca Elrich, Emily Becker, owners Chris Paisley and Malori Anderson, City Manager Joe Denen, Colleen Witherspoon, Susanna Grubb, and Dir. Economic Development Chelsie Baker. Courtesy photo