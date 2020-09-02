Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Sept. 1

Bryce D. Combs, 19, 749 Pin Oak Plaza, traffic control device violation, driving under suspension/non-compliance.

Katherine N. Frederick, 33, 223 W. Oak St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), trespassing (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Melissa A. Funk, 41, 631 Grace St., Wilmington Police Department failure to appear.

Cheyanne R. Smith, 20, Hillsboro, fictitious tags, no operator’s license.

Aug. 31

Amber Frederick, 31, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 221, non-compliance suspension.

Martha Smith, 72, 83 Hickory Lane, right-of-way violation at intersection.