Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Sept. 1

Theft: At 12:05 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised at 8 a.m. that a male, identified as Jack Burba, stole $1,300 worth of merchandise. Charges were filed.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 1:14 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised Katherine Frederick stole merchandise from the store and was detained by loss prevention. She had previously been banned from Walmart. Frederick was arrested and charged.

Protection Order Violation: At 3:46 p.m., a woman reported a protection order violation. She advised that while at a local business, her ex-husband Corey Rose, who she has a protection order against, attempted to talk to her. A report was completed.