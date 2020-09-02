Scouts BSA fall recruiting night set for Sept. 8

Parents and youth from kindergarten to age 18 are invited to attend the Scouts BSA fall recruiting night for information on joining one of three Fayette County Troops and two Packs. The event will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the American Legion Shelter House, 1240 US 22 W in Washington C.H. beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Cub Scouting is open to girls and boys ages K-fifth grade. Cub Scout Packs are active in Jeffersonville and Washington C.H.

Scouts BSA (formerly “Boy Scouting”) is open to girls and boys ages 12-18. There are three Scouts BSA troops in Fayette County: boy troops in Jeffersonville and Washington C.H., and the county’s first girl troop which holds regular meetings at the county Fish and Game Association.

Scouts BSA develops tomorrow’s leaders with strong citizenship, moral character, kindness and cheerful service in a hands-on environment. Youth will grow through experiencing the outdoors, teamwork, competition, self-sufficiency and achievement.

Adult leaders are always needed as well.

Social distancing and masks will be required at the event. Financial assistance is available.