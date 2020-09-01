Only three Wednesday Farmers Markets left this season

This week’s Wednesday Fayette County Farmers Market is the first of the remaining three markets of this season’s Wednesday venue, ending after Sept. 16.

Note that TSC in Washington C.H. is paving the parking lot this week and we hope to be in the same area, however, it is possible we will be set up in another region of TSC’s parking lot. We are your midweek destination for fresh local seasonal produce, brats, fine baby crocheted items and other crafts.

This venue, in the TSC parking lot on Columbus Avenue, 3 to 6 p.m., is without any sponsored electronic processing and is therefore a cash-only market. Vendors stating they plan on attending (others may come as well) and the items they expect to bring include:

King Farms (Jeff & Sandi King): super sweet white corn, a few watermelon, Crenshaw melons, honeydews, vine ripened tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, and baked goods.

Lehnert Meats (Bob Lehnert): assorted brats, GREAT for grilling!

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Face masks, Fall throws, Coasters, Dish towels, and hand poured Wax Melts in 70+ scents including fall pumpkin scents. $5 Mystery grab bags available while supplies last. Baby essentials including crochet blankets, hats and wash cloths, flannel receiving blankets, burp cloths and teething toys. (More new fabrics this week!)

Bridgeview Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): broad assortment of seasonal produce and potted flowers.

Mary’s This and That (Mary Ford): peanut butter fudge, pineapple upside down cake, apple butter bread, other baked items, catnip toys, button bracelets, goose dresses.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/09/web1_563167_436123353067737_1454224841_n.jpg