FRHS walk and auction officially begin

Over the weekend, Fayette Regional Humane Society’s walk against animal cruelty, along with a coinciding virtual auction, officially began.

This year’s walk is the first virtual one ever held but is the eighth walk overall. Both the walk and auction will end Sept. 12.

Participants can join the walk by either registering as an individual or as a fundraiser. Those who become fundraisers need to set up their own page, and then use social media and contacts to form a team and track mileage walked during the event.

Essentially, walkers pledge a certain amount of money they will donate per mile walked.

The fundraiser or individual that raises the most will win a Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch, while the top earning corporate team will receive a plaque and be featured on social media.

The current top 10 rankings are as follows: 1st – Court House Kate, 2nd – Endless Pawsabilities, 3rd – Paw Patrol, 4th – The Whisker Walkers, 5th – FRHS Medical Team, 6th – Kitten Galore, 7th – Country Dogs Day Spa, 8th – Eitel’s Mutt-ly Crew, 9th – The Purrfect Place, 10th – FRHS Adoption Team.

To register as an individual or to create a team for this year’s Virtual Walk Against Animal Cruelty, go to www.fayetteregionalhumane.salsalabs.org/walkagainstanimalcruelty.

The online auction includes items that were supposed to be in the Fur Ball auction. The 2020 Fur Ball was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

According to Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS, these items include jewelry, trip packages, limousine service, and entrance to great attractions like COSI, the Columbus Museum of Art, and Escapology.

The auction can be viewed at www.e.givesmart.com/events/hxu/.

An update was also provided on a kitten named “Van Gogh.”

As previously reported, Van Gogh was taken in by FRHS for care as he was believed to have traveled in the engine compartment of a vehicle from Vinton County to the local Walmart parking lot.

His injuries included several cuts on the shoulder, a broken tail, and damage to his right ear — the right outer ear was entirely cut off but surgery was able to save his hearing.

According to the recent update, although Van Gogh is doing well, he must wear the “cone of shame” as he kept scratching his incision. He is being hand-fed throughout the day, held, cuddled and is having both his face and incision site cleaned regularly.

“Van Gogh” is doing well in the care of the Fayette Regional Humane Society after being found in the local Walmart parking lot with several injuries. It is believed he traveled to the parking lot from Vinton County in the engine compartment of a vehicle. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_frhs-van-goghUpdate.jpg “Van Gogh” is doing well in the care of the Fayette Regional Humane Society after being found in the local Walmart parking lot with several injuries. It is believed he traveled to the parking lot from Vinton County in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Courtesy photo