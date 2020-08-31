LaRue appointed to state board of education

Last week, local historian and retired Washington Court House City Schools teacher Paul LaRue was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to the State Board of Education.

According to a press release provided by LaRue from governor.ohio.gov, the appointment came Wednesday among 10 other appointments of other individuals to various state boards. On an education.ohio.gov link — also provided by LaRue — it states that the State Board of Education, “…is made up of 19 members – 11 who are elected and eight who are appointed by the governor. The chairs of the education committees of the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate serve as non-voting ex officio members. The Superintendent of Public Instruction serves as secretary of the State Board of Education. The State Board of Education’s vision is for all Ohio students to graduate from the PK-12 education system with the knowledge, skills and behaviors necessary to successfully continue their education and/or be workforce ready and successfully participate in the global economy as productive citizens.”

“It is a huge honor to be appointed by Governor DeWine to serve on the State Board of Education,” Lash said via an email interview on Monday. “It was exciting to receive a phone call from Governor DeWine. The Governor is a huge advocate for education in Ohio. I will be serving as one of the eight appointed members of the State Board of Education. I hope to be a positive voice on the State Board of Education. I am looking forward to meeting, getting to know and working with the other board members during this extremely challenging time in education.”

LaRue — who retired from teaching almost 10 years ago after decades of educating youth — has since served many different organizations, including the Ohio Historic Site Preservation Advisory Board (OHSPAB), was a featured speaker at the 2015 Ohio Local History Alliance regional meeting, has spoken on behalf of The History Channel in Indiana, regularly submits lesson plans to help teach African-American military history to students through various entities including the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio History Connection, has been the featured speaker at several local Memorial Day celebrations for years and continues to support the American Legion Buckeye Boys State program, among many other accomplishments and accolades.

The information in this article was provided by the State of Ohio and local historian Paul LaRue.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy

Paul LaRue https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_IMG_0051.jpg Paul LaRue Courtesy photo