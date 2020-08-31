Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

AUG. 29

STOVE FIRE: 11:49 a.m., 619 Village Court – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a stove fire. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD was informed by occupants they were frying when grease caught fire on two burners and that the fire was extinguished prior to FD arrival. FD investigation found minor damage to the cook top, range hood and the cabinets directly over the cook top. FD assisted with ventilation of the range hood and the cabinets directly over the cook top. FD assisted with ventilation of the apartment and shut off the breakers to the stove and range hood. FD advised the occupant and maintenance person to have repairs made before turning the power back on.

MUTUAL AIDE: 1:25 p.m., 22 mile marker U.S. Route 35 – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a tanker and manpower mutual aide. FD found a transport vehicle with five new passenger vehicles fully involved at the time of arrival. FD set up highway blocking practices, provided water and assisted with extinguishing.

AUG. 26

FIRE ALARM: 9:11 a.m., 2101 Kenskill Ave, Sugar Creek Packing/YMCA Kids World of Learning – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire nor did FD note any evacuation at the time of arrival. FD was informed by security and personnel from SILCO Fire Systems that they were performing a flow test and there was no problem.

MUTUAL AIDE: 1:38 p.m., Leesburg Avenue – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

MUTUAL AIDE: 5:34 p.m., Forest Street – Provide manpower to the Fayette County Life Squad for lift assistance.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 8:10 p.m., Bloomingburg New Holland Road – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle accident with entrapment. FD found one vehicle upright and on all four wheels off the west side of the roadway facing south with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD determined there was no entrapment and assisted the Fayette County EMS with patient removal and packaging. FD check the vehicle for safety and was not able to disconnect the battery. FD assisted with traffic control.

SMOKE ODOR: 11:14 p.m., 840 Blackstone Street – Received call from occupants reporting the odor of smoke in the garage with no visible signs of smoke or fire. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD investigation did not find any visible signs of smoke or fire within the residence or attic space. FD did find a bad fluorescent light ballast in one of the garage lights. FD removed the light and recheck the garage area. FD advised the occupants to call back if there are any other issues or concerns.