Two kittens injured in separate cases

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) recently assisted two different kittens harmed in separate events — one of which had done so much harm the kitten had to be euthanized.

The call that led to a small, orange tiger female kitten needing to be euthanized due to burn injuries was received last week. According to FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams, a Western Avenue citizen found the injured kitten while feeding a litter of strays.

An FRHS humane agent in-training brought the burnt kitten to the FRHS clinic.

“When the kitten was brought in and I took her out of the pet carrier, she was shivering and meowing, her eyes appearing to be closed up from the burns,” said Adams. “The bottom of her paws was blackened with one of them having an opened wound. I am surprised she was still alive. The images will forever stay with me.”

The kitten was examined by Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS. It was noted by Schrader that the kitten had “what appeared to be severe burns, mostly on the kitten’s face, paws and tail. The hair showed clipper marks with a few cuts which appeared to have been made by clippers.”

There was no evidence of the burn injuries to be caused by fire but possibly boiling water, and its fur clipped with professional clippers, according to Shrader.

Euthanization was recommended due to her severe injuries and to prevent further pain and suffering.

The siblings of the burned kitten are now at the FRHS animal care and adoption center, where they will soon be ready for adoption.

FRHS officials are asking that if anyone has any additional information involving the burned kitten, to contact them at 740-335-8126.

The other kitten recently helped, “Van Gogh,” is believed to have traveled from Vinton County in the engine compartment of a vehicle until he tumbled out of the vehicle in the local Walmart parking lot, according to Schrader.

Although the driver of the vehicle had left him there, another person called FRHS.

“He had severe cuts on his head and shoulder and a broken tail,” explained Schrader. “His entire right outer ear had been cut off, and all he had left was a small bit of ear canal. He had to have surgery on Wednesday to save his hearing. He has no outer ear, and his ear canal now opens on the side of his head. He still should be able to hear.”

Schrader further explained that Van Gogh would remain in FRHS care for a few more weeks and should then be available for adoption.

To keep up with Van Gogh’s condition, follow the FRHS Facebook page, “Fayette Regional Humane Society.”

Several programs are in effect to help FRHS raise funds for these kind of services as well as various other services. One of those current fundraising programs that is about to end is the annual calendar of pets photo contest.

Voting for the contest ends this coming Tuesday. Essentially, pet owners submit a photo showing off their furry family member(s) along with a $10 donation, and then people can vote for their favorite photos at $1 per photo.

The 12 photos with the most votes will each become a “pet of the month” for the 2020 calendar.

As previously reported, the 24 runner-up photos will be placed at the bottom of the calendar months while, as in previous years, all other remaining photos will be downsized and used throughout the calendar.

Through this Sunday, those who purchase $25 or more worth of tickets, will have 25 free tickets added to the photo as well.

Although voting is about to close, those who would like to get a photo submitted and try to grab last minute votes are welcome to do so. So far, there are 120 photos in the contest.

The link for the contest is www.gogophotocontest.com/fayettehumanesociety. The calendars will be $10 once released.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

A kitten, named “Van Gogh,” is in the care of Fayette Regional Humane Society after being found in the local Walmart parking lot. He was believed to have traveled from Vinton County in the engine compartment of a vehicle. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/08/web1_frhs-van-gogh-1.jpg A kitten, named “Van Gogh,” is in the care of Fayette Regional Humane Society after being found in the local Walmart parking lot. He was believed to have traveled from Vinton County in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Courtesy photo

One kitten euthanized due to severity of burn injuries